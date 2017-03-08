Man Convicted Of Not Filing Taxes Over ‘Mark Of The Beast’

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been convicted of failing to file his income tax returns for 21 years because he considered using a Social Security number akin to using the “mark of the beast” spelled out in the Bible.
An attorney for 59-year-old James Schlosser didn’t immediately comment Wednesday.
Schlosser, who lives in Bird-in-Hand, Lancaster County, was convicted in federal court in Allentown on Tuesday. He’ll be sentenced June 10 when he faces a maximum of five years in prison and $450,000 in fines when he’s sentenced June 10.
Prosecutors say by failing to file the returns from 1994 to 2014 he didn’t report $2.3 million in income he earned as a salesman of medical equipment.
Prosecutors say he funneled the money through foreign business trusts and corporations he registered in Nevada.
