Get Marty: Councilman Concerned About Woman Living With Collapsed Roof, No Heat

CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) — Sandra Pate loves anything red, white and blue.

She proudly displays her new sweatshirt in the front yard of her Coraopolis home. She’s sweet, kind, engaging, but in a real bad place.

“Yeah I’m a hoarder, can’t you tell?”

The disaster of Pate’s living area has created a lot of concern.

Where she sleeps, water comes pouring in. On the floor there are pads where she and her dog go to the bathroom. She has no water and no gas.

Marty Griffin: I’m a little concerned for your safety here. Do you understand why though?

Sandra Pate: Oh yeah.

Marty Griffin: Do you feel as if you could be unsafe here, just because of the ceiling?

Sandra Pate: Oh yeah.

The ceiling in the kitchen is completely collapsed. Her heat comes from an opened electric oven that’s always turned on.

Marty Griffin: But you really have no gas or anything of that nature?

Sandra Pate: No. I shut everything off.

Marty Griffin: So you have no gas or water and you are keeping warm from this open oven?

Sandra Pate: Yeah. The house needs to be condemned.

The roof of the home is essentially gone, it collapsed three years ago.

“Its unsafe. That’s why I called you. It’s unbelievable how she’s gotta live over here,” said Coraopolis councilman Dan LaRocco, who reached out to Get Marty for help.

Sandra is 67, admits she has mental health issues, has no close friends or family to speak of, knows she’s in a bad spot and wants help. Her closest friend is her chihuahua Poco.

Marty Griffin: I’m looking around the house. We should have something better for you. Would you take some help if we could get you to a different house?

Sandra Pate: I’d like to get into a one bedroom efficiency. But that has to go with me.

Marty Griffin: Who is that?

Sandra Pate: Well her name is Poco.

Get Marty contacted county officials. Immediately the county health department and the department of human services got involved, and officials say the next step is to find Pate necessary help.