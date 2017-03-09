WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Landslide Restricts Traffic Near Route 28 In Tarentum

March 9, 2017 4:07 PM
Filed Under: Tarentum, Tarentum-Culmerville Road, Traffic

TARENTUM BOROUGH (KDKA) — A landslide in Tarentum Borough may slow traffic flow.

The Department of Public Works Thursday announced that Tarentum-Culmerville Road will be restricted to one lane indefinitely due to a landslide near Route 28.

Traffic will be maintained both ways with stop signs

Officials have not announced a timeline for the repairs.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

This is a developing story, but stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia