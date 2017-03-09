Landslide Restricts Traffic Near Route 28 In Tarentum

TARENTUM BOROUGH (KDKA) — A landslide in Tarentum Borough may slow traffic flow.
The Department of Public Works Thursday announced that Tarentum-Culmerville Road will be restricted to one lane indefinitely due to a landslide near Route 28.
Traffic will be maintained both ways with stop signs
Officials have not announced a timeline for the repairs.
