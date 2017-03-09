EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Protesters Block Intersection In Support Of Displaced Penn Plaza Residents

March 9, 2017 2:30 PM
Filed Under: Centre Avenue, East Liberty, Penn Avenue, Penn Plaza

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A group of protesters took to the streets to show their support for Penn Plaza tenants facing eviction.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, about 100 people gathered at the intersection of Penn and Centre Avenues in East Liberty.

In the middle of the road, protesters set up a “living room” complete with couches and other furniture.

Penn Plaza tenants are facing eviction at the end of the month and some do not have new housing lined up.

The protesters are calling on developers to provide long-term affordable housing to those being displaced.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ken Keppel says:
    March 9, 2017 at 2:37 PM

    Surprise, I didn’t read about anyone being arrested for illegally blocking the street.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Dan O'Keefe says:
    March 9, 2017 at 2:52 PM

    Isn’t this special? Protesters block the street and the police do nothing.

    Reply | Report comment

