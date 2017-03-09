Protesters Block Intersection In Support Of Displaced Penn Plaza Residents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A group of protesters took to the streets to show their support for Penn Plaza tenants facing eviction.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, about 100 people gathered at the intersection of Penn and Centre Avenues in East Liberty.
In the middle of the road, protesters set up a “living room” complete with couches and other furniture.
Penn Plaza tenants are facing eviction at the end of the month and some do not have new housing lined up.
The protesters are calling on developers to provide long-term affordable housing to those being displaced.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
One Comment
Surprise, I didn’t read about anyone being arrested for illegally blocking the street.
Isn’t this special? Protesters block the street and the police do nothing.