WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Several Injured In Axe Attack At Train Station In Germany

March 9, 2017 5:02 PM
Filed Under: Germany

BERLIN (AP) – German police say several people have been injured in an axe attack at Duesseldorf’s main train station.

A spokesman for federal police says two suspected attackers were arrested after the attack that took place at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police spokesman Rainer Kerstiens told The Associated Press that more suspected attackers are believed to be on the run.

Kerstiens says the number of people injured was around five. He was unable to say how serious their injuries were.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia