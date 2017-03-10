Downed Power Lines Close I-79 In Butler County

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A section of Interstate 79 in Butler County is closed due to downed power lines.
According to emergency dispatchers, the lines came down between mile markers 84 and 85.
As a result, the highway is closed in both directions between Cranberry Township and Zelienople.
Weather is believed to have brought the lines down.
There is no word on when it will reopen.
