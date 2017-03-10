WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Furry Tails: Mimsy & Bailey Are Waiting For A Forever Home

March 10, 2017 8:47 PM
Filed Under: Adoptable Pets, Adoption, Animal Friends, Furry Tails, Orphans of the Storm, Pet Adoption, Pets

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________

Mimsy

Animal Friends

Mimsy might be a little shy, but she doesn’t mind getting some attention and love. After a tough beginning to life, she can’t wait to find her forever home!

mimsy af Furry Tails: Mimsy & Bailey Are Waiting For A Forever Home

(Photo Courtesy: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Mimsy is a timid 10-month-old who has made some great progress in her time at Animal Friends. She spent some time in a foster home where she learned to be more trusting of humans after spending the beginning of her life outside. Mimsy prefers to keep to herself at times, but will certainly enjoy spending some time on your lap being petted and loved. Mimsy is waiting for patient human companions to help her continue to learn and grow – come and say “hi” to her today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________

Bailey

Orphans of the Storm

This sweetheart is Bailey! She loves playing and being around her humans! She’d love to find a permanent home with lots of cat toys to play with!

bailey oots Furry Tails: Mimsy & Bailey Are Waiting For A Forever Home

(Photo Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
I love attention and being around everyone. I’m very playful and love toys! For more info or to meet me, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Pa. Hope to see you soon! Because Bailey is a long-term orphan, her adoption fee, to an approved home, is paid by generous donors.


Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24

