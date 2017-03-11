One Killed, Three Injured In Bullskin Twp. Crash

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash in Bullskin Township on Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Pleasant Valley Road at 6:21 p.m.
The identity of the person who was killed has not yet been released. The coroner was on the scene.
Two others were flown to a local hospital. One person was transported via ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.
Pleasant Valley Road is shut down.
State police are investigating.
