Allegheny County ‘Most Wanted’ Fugitive Apprehended At Ohio Homeless Shelter

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (KDKA) — A McKees Rocks man who was on Allegheny County’s “Most Wanted” list was apprehended in Ohio on Saturday.
Cody Shaw, 26, was found at a homeless shelter in Steubenville.
Shaw was wanted for failing to appear at a preliminary hearing for an aggravated assault charge.
The sheriff’s office says in August 2016, McKees Rock police were sent to Shaw’s residence for a report of a disturbance. A female at the scene told officers she and Shaw had snorted multiple bags of heroin. When paramedics tried to treat Shaw for a possible overdose, Shaw became combative and bit a paramedic on the arm. Shaw was then charged with aggravated assault.
Shaw did not appear at his preliminary hearing and a warrant was issued on Jan. 24.
On Saturday, sheriff’s deputies received a tip that Shaw was residing at a homeless shelter in Steubenville. He was arrested by sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from Steubenville police, without incident and detained at the Jefferson County, Ohio Detention Center.
