NFL FREE AGENCY: Steelers Free Agency Tracker | NFL Free Agency Tracker
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Alerts Issued As Major Winter Storm Closes In On Region

March 13, 2017 7:32 AM By Ron Smiley
Filed Under: Ron Smiley, Snow, Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A significant winter storm is expected to impact the region over the next couple of days.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 8 p.m. Monday through 11 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties:

Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland

Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Wednesday for the following counties:

Clarion, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Mercer, Venango and the ridges in Fayette and Westmoreland

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, the City of Pittsburgh can expect to see 4 to 6 inches of snow over the next two days.

Areas to the east could see up to a foot of snow by the time the storms moves out of the area.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

 

More from Ron Smiley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia