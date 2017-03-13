Alerts Issued As Major Winter Storm Closes In On Region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A significant winter storm is expected to impact the region over the next couple of days.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 8 p.m. Monday through 11 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties:

Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland

Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Wednesday for the following counties:

Clarion, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Mercer, Venango and the ridges in Fayette and Westmoreland

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, the City of Pittsburgh can expect to see 4 to 6 inches of snow over the next two days.

Areas to the east could see up to a foot of snow by the time the storms moves out of the area.

