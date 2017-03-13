Police: Man Punched, Choked Pregnant Wife In Westmoreland Co.

NORTH HUNTINGDON TWP. (KDKA) – A man is facing charges after police say he attacked his wife, who is 9 months pregnant, in Westmoreland County.

Michael Jon Stape, 34, is facing charges including assault, harassment, strangulation and assault of an unborn child.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were called Saturday night to a home in North Huntingdon Township by Stape’s wife. The home belonged to her mother.

Upon arrival, officers noticed the woman had a scrape and a red mark above one of her eyes.

She told officers that an incident took place earlier at a home on Dolphin Lane in Hempfield Township.

She told police that her husband punched her above the eye, then placed his hands around her neck and applied pressure several times. He also shoved her into a wall before leaving the house.

Complaining of a headache and shoulder pain, the woman was taken to Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC to be evaluated.

Michael Jon Stape is not yet in police custody.