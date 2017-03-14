Crosby Meets With Boy Battling Brain Tumors, Says To ‘Just Keep Fighting’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins wrapped up a long Western Canada road trip last night.

The Penguins took seven of a possible eight points in the four-game swing, but what their captain did off the ice may be even more special.

On Saturday, Pittsburgh was in Vancouver to face the Canucks. Hours before the game, Sidney Crosby took some time to meet with a 5-year-old boy who was recently diagnosed with brain tumors.

According to a report in The Province, the tumors are not cancerous, but Memphis Savage will never be able to play contact sports because of his health.

However, Savage is a big hockey fan and an even bigger fan of Crosby.

After the diagnosis, Savage’s father contacted the Penguins hoping to set up a special meeting for his son. It was soon granted.

Crosby met with Savage and his family at a hotel in Vancouver for about 45 minutes.

“I heard you’re a fighter. You just keep fighting, OK?” Crosby told Memphis.

The Canucks also helped make the day even more memorable by giving the family four tickets to the game.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter