Flights Scrapped, Schools Closed As Nor’easter Lashes Region

NEW YORK (KDKA/AP) – A powerful nor’easter is beginning to lash the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast prompting flight cancellations, school closures and warnings from city and state officials to stay off the roads.

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

The storm is expected to dump 1 to 2 feet of snow on the New York City metro area with wind gusts of up to 55 mph.

Coastal flood warnings are in effect from Massachusetts to Delaware.

According to the airline-tracking website FlightAware, more than 5,000 Tuesday flights have been canceled. Amtrak also has canceled and modified service up and down the Northeast Corridor.

Dozens of flights in and out of @PITairport cancelled due to winter weather. Travelers urged to check with airlines for flight info. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/9XXfKWLVg2 — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) March 14, 2017

At Pittsburgh International Airport, a number of flights have been canceled.

“I left from San Diego, laid over in Atlanta and then from Atlanta we were supposed to go to Philadelphia, but ended up in Pittsburgh due to the weather conditions. So, I’ve been here since about 1 a.m.,” Robert Conwell said. “I called my mother to ask her what the weather conditions were and she said it’s bad. I’ve got a flight scheduled out of here tonight, but I’m not sure I’m going to make that either.”

A number of schools around western Pennsylvania are closed or operating on a delay today.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)