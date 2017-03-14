Pitt Freshman Manigault, Sophomore Clark Transferring

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Freshman forward Corey Manigault and sophomore guard Crisshawn Clark are transferring from Pitt.
The players announced the move shortly after the Panthers finished a disappointing 16-17 season in coach Kevin Stallings’ first year. Manigault appeared in 18 games, averaging less than a point and a rebound per contest.
Clark did not appear in a game for the Panthers after transferring from Canada College. Clark had surgery in December to repair ligament and meniscus damage in his left knee.
The transfers are the latest in a mass exodus at Pitt.
The Panthers will lose four players to graduation, and freshman guard Justice Kithcart was dismissed for a violation of team rules this month.
