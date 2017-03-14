WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Pitt Freshman Manigault, Sophomore Clark Transferring

March 14, 2017 5:53 PM
Filed Under: ACC, College Basketball, Pitt, Pitt Panthers, University Of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Freshman forward Corey Manigault and sophomore guard Crisshawn Clark are transferring from Pitt.

The players announced the move shortly after the Panthers finished a disappointing 16-17 season in coach Kevin Stallings’ first year. Manigault appeared in 18 games, averaging less than a point and a rebound per contest.

Clark did not appear in a game for the Panthers after transferring from Canada College. Clark had surgery in December to repair ligament and meniscus damage in his left knee.

The transfers are the latest in a mass exodus at Pitt.

The Panthers will lose four players to graduation, and freshman guard Justice Kithcart was dismissed for a violation of team rules this month.

