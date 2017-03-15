Jitney Driver Critically Wounded In Clairton Shooting

CLAIRTON, Pa. (AP) – A jitney driver has been shot and critically wounded in Clairton.
Allegheny County police say they were called to the Uni-Mart on Route 837 just before 11 p.m. That’s where they found the 33-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds.
Police say the man was shot several blocks away moments earlier. The suspect fled and the victim drove to the convenience store and called 911.
Police haven’t released the victim’s name nor said if they have any suspects.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)