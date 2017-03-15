WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Jitney Driver Critically Wounded In Clairton Shooting

March 15, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: Clairton, Route 837, Uni-Mart

CLAIRTON, Pa. (AP) – A jitney driver has been shot and critically wounded in Clairton.

Allegheny County police say they were called to the Uni-Mart on Route 837 just before 11 p.m. That’s where they found the 33-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was shot several blocks away moments earlier. The suspect fled and the victim drove to the convenience store and called 911.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name nor said if they have any suspects.

