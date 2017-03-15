WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Police Investigating Human Remains Found In Allentown Home

March 15, 2017 6:40 AM By Lisa Washington
Filed Under: Allentown, Lisa Washington, Manton Way

ALLENTOWN (KDKA) – Police are investigating after human remains were found inside a home in the city’s Allentown neighborhood.

According to police, the remains were found inside a home in the 900 block of Manton Way shortly after midnight.

At this point, it is unclear if anyone was living in the home or if it was vacant.

A neighbor said there were people living in the home, but she had not seen them in quite some time.

Initial reports indicted the body was badly decomposed, which means it could take some time for the medical examiner to release the identity.

No other details have been released at this time.

