Police Make Arrest In Shooting Of Homeless Woman

March 16, 2017 12:18 AM
Filed Under: Aliquippa, Beaver County, Fatal Shooting, Renae Johnson, Wade Street

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — Police have made an arrest in the death of a homeless woman earlier this week in Beaver County.

The victim, 45-year-old Renae Johnson, was shot and killed Sunday night on Wade Street in Aliquippa.

Investigators say her body was found on the street, near her parked minivan next to a wooded area.

Police detectives searched the van and the surrounding area and also attempted to talk to people who live nearby.

Investigators at the time said they had several suspects, but only made an arrest Wednesday.

