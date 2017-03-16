Police Make Arrest In Shooting Of Homeless Woman

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — Police have made an arrest in the death of a homeless woman earlier this week in Beaver County.
The victim, 45-year-old Renae Johnson, was shot and killed Sunday night on Wade Street in Aliquippa.
Investigators say her body was found on the street, near her parked minivan next to a wooded area.
Police detectives searched the van and the surrounding area and also attempted to talk to people who live nearby.
Investigators at the time said they had several suspects, but only made an arrest Wednesday.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter