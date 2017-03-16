April The Giraffe Nearing End Of Her Pregnancy

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (KDKA) – Millions have been watching and waiting for April the Giraffe to give birth and zookeepers say the end may be in sight.

More than two-feet of snow have fallen on the Animal Adventure Park in New York where zookeepers continue to monitor April.

The Animal Adventure Park says they have finally started to dig out of the snowstorm.

Zookeepers say that April is nearing the end of her pregnancy and that her calf could be born any day now.

Update From Zoo: 3/16/2017

Tuesday night the zoo posted this update to Facebook:

“We remain in a holding pattern. No significant change from this morning or last night, though all signs are still present – suggesting we are at the end of the pregnancy. Slight discharge, swelling, pulsing, etc. Keepers reported that baby is very active this evening. April remains in STELLAr (did you get that snowstorm joke) condition.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The zoo says the calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately six-feet tall at birth.

The zoo began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth.