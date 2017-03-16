WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Homestead Child-Sex Trafficking Fugitive Faces Sentencing

March 16, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: Child Sex Trade, East McKeesport, Mario Grisom, Sex Trafficking

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A western Pennsylvania man who fled to Mississippi to avoid child-sex trafficking charges now faces sentencing before a federal judge in Pittsburgh.

Thirty-six-year-old Mario Grisom, of Homestead, pleaded guilty in February 2016 to prostituting a runaway he knew was only 15.

Federal prosecutors say the girl told Grisom she was 17, but he learned otherwise when a friend of the girl’s contacted him about an online sex ad Grisom placed featuring the teen. Grisom told the girl’s friend he could charge even more money if she was 15.

Grisom was indicted in June 2015 but fled. Authorities found him in Columbus, Mississippi about a month later.

Gibson also acknowledged promoting sex with another minor in 2012.

Grisom’s attorney has declined comment ahead of Thursday’s sentencing.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia