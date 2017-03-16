WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

House Panel Approves Troubled GOP Health Care Bill

March 16, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: American Health Care Act, House Budget Committee

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House Budget Committee has voted to advance the troubled Republican health care bill.

Three conservative GOP lawmakers voted against the measure. That’s one vote shy of what would have been needed to deal a damaging and embarrassing – but not fatal – setback to the party’s showpiece legislation.

Even so, the tally underscored the challenge Republican leaders face in trying to round up votes for the measure. They hope to bring it to the full House next week.

The committee is planning to debate a slew of non-binding proposals suggesting changes in the measure. They may provide clues about the types of changes the legislation will need for it to win House approval.

All Democrats voted against the measure.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

