WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Lawsuit Alleging N.J. Worker Was Fired For Passing Gas Tossed

March 16, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: Case Pork Roll, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed a discrimination lawsuit that said one of New Jersey’s top pork roll makers fired a worker for passing too much gas.

Louann Clem said her husband struggled with extreme gas and uncomfortable diarrhea due to gastric bypass surgery.

Her suit claimed Case Pork Roll President Thomas Dolan complained about the side effects and told her husband to work from home due to the smell. She also worked at the firm.

Clem’s initial claim was dismissed last summer. Her amended lawsuit said managers made “insulting and humiliating” comments that caused her mental and physical anguish.

The court eventually dismissed that claim in January, saying she failed to prove the managers created an abusive work environment.

Clem’s attorney couldn’t be reached for comment.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia