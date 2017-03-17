EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Vendor Issue Causing Transaction Delays For Citizens Bank Customers

March 17, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Citizens Bank

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Citizens Bank has reported a problem that is affecting customers’ transactions.

The bank issued an alert this morning saying customers could see a delay in transactions posting to their accounts.

“Due to a vendor processing issue affecting multiple financial institutions, customers are seeing a delay in transactions posting to their accounts. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work with our vendor to resolve this issue.”

