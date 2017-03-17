Vendor Issue Causing Transaction Delays For Citizens Bank Customers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Citizens Bank has reported a problem that is affecting customers’ transactions.
The bank issued an alert this morning saying customers could see a delay in transactions posting to their accounts.
“Due to a vendor processing issue affecting multiple financial institutions, customers are seeing a delay in transactions posting to their accounts. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work with our vendor to resolve this issue.”
