Pa. Couple Sentenced For Sneaking Nigerian Woman Into Country To Become ‘A Slave’

March 17, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania couple has been sentenced to federal prison for sneaking a Nigerian woman into the country so she could essentially become what a federal judge calls “a slave.”

The Express-Times in Easton reports (http://bit.ly/2nMnybQ ) John and Godever Ibechem were sentenced on Thursday to serve nine months in federal prison each.

The Palmer Township couple acknowledged they plotted to smuggle the woman in to care for their two young boys and failed to pay her minimum wage.

She was paid about $20 every other week to provide around-the-clock care.

Prosecutors say she was swindled out of about $205,000 in wages, though the attorney for the Ibechems says they also sent money to her family in Nigeria.

The Ibechems agreed to pay the nanny $50,000 as part a plea deal.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

