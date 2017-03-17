EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Spirit Airlines Pilot, Wife Found Dead From Apparent Fentanyl Overdose

March 17, 2017 10:49 AM
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a commercial airline pilot and his wife have died of an apparent overdose from the powerful synthetic drug fentanyl.

Police say the bodies of 36-year-old Brian Halye (hah-LEE) and 34-year-old Courtney Halye were found by their children Thursday morning in Centerville, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2m9enGd ) Brian Halye was a pilot for Spirit Airlines, which told the newspaper Halye last flew March 10.

A county coroner’s investigator says the preliminary cause of death appears to be an overdose of fentanyl, an opiate many times more powerful than heroin. Centerville police say drug paraphernalia was found inside the home.

One of the four children living in the home found the couple unconscious on the floor of their bedroom.

