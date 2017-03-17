Report: Butler Man Threatened To Kill His Children, Family Cat

SUMMIT TWP. (KDKA) — A Butler man is accused of threatening to kill his children and the family cat.
According to Butler Radio, Michael Edward Mazurek, 49, was arrested early Thursday morning.
State police were called to a Summit Township home for a domestic dispute.
Upon arrival, Mazurek’s 25-year-old son told officers he was in his room when his father came in holding the family cat, as well as a knife, and threatened to slash the animal’s throat. The son was able to pry the cat away, which prompted the father to point the knife at him, threatening to kill the 25-year-old and his 17-year-old brother.
Police found the knife in Mazurek’s bedroom and arrested him.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Bob Allen’s full report at 5 p.m.