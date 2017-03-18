10-Year-Old Girl Found Unresponsive In Hotel Pool

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A 10-year-old girl was pronounced dead after she was found unresponsive in a hotel pool in Monroeville on Friday night.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 10-year-old Keaoziae Brown, of Homestead.
According to the medical examiner, she was found unresponsive in a pool at the Hampton Inn in Monroeville just before 7 p.m.
She was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital just after 9 p.m..
The cause and manner of death are pending.
The Monroeville Police Department is investigating.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter