10-Year-Old Girl Found Unresponsive In Hotel Pool

March 18, 2017 9:43 AM
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A 10-year-old girl was pronounced dead after she was found unresponsive in a hotel pool in Monroeville on Friday night.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 10-year-old Keaoziae Brown, of Homestead.

According to the medical examiner, she was found unresponsive in a pool at the Hampton Inn in Monroeville just before 7 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital just after 9 p.m..

The cause and manner of death are pending.

The Monroeville Police Department is investigating.

