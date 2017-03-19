Report: Pennsylvania Woman Accused Of Lewdly Harassing Gay Man

CHAMBERSBURG (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges, accused of inappropriately touching and molesting a gay man in order to “mess” with him.

Rachel Nicole Acevedo, 36, is charged with indecent assault and harassment, according to Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Court documents indicate the incident took place in January at a Southampton Township residence in Cumberland County.

The alleged victim was reportedly so uncomfortable with what transpired, he left before Pennsylvania State Police arrived.

In a later interview, he told police that Acevedo knew he was gay, but proceeded to sit on his lap, lick his face, rub herself on him and try to grab his crotch.

Acevedo was reportedly intoxicated during the incident, but the alleged victim was not.

She was told to leave the man alone, but persisted, saying she was going to “mess with the gay guy.”

Acevedo is due in court on Tuesday.