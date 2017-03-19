Woman Charged With Child Endangerment After Kids Found In Road

CENTER TWP. (KDKA) — A 21-year-old woman is facing charges after two children she was caring for were found in the middle of an Indiana County road.
Around 4 p.m. Mar. 11, a passerby noticed two children, ages 2 and 4, in the middle of Cherry Lane Road in Center Township. That person stopped and helped bring the children to safety.
Police say Rayann Smithula was responsible for watching the children when they walked out of the house, down a driveway and into the street.
Smithula is charged with engendering the welfare of children.
