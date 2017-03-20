EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Broadway Smash Hit “Hamilton” Coming To Pittsburgh

March 20, 2017 10:08 PM
Filed Under: Benedum Center, Broadway, Hamilton, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, PNC Broadway In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Broadway’s hottest ticket is coming to Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced as part of their PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh 2018-19 schedule on Monday night that “Hamilton: An American Musical” is coming to town.

Officials say the national tour of the smash Broadway show will play at the Benedum Center as part of the 2018-19 season. No exact dates have been announced.

According to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, season ticket holders from the 2017-18 season will have first access to tickets when they renew their subscription for the new season.

“Hamilton,” the story of the nation’s first Treasury secretary and Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, has taken Broadway by storm.

