Pitt Names Heather Lyke As New Athletic Director

March 20, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Heather Lyke, Pitt Panthers, Scott Barnes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh has named their successor to Scott Barnes as university athletic director.

Today, the university held a press conference to introduce Heather Lyke.

With the announcement, Lyke becomes the first woman to lead Pitt’s sports program.

Lyke has been at Eastern Michigan for the last four years.

“Heather Lyke’s track record exemplifies her dedication to student-athletes. She has a passion for success in the classroom, on the playing field and in life after graduation,” said Chancellor Patrick Gallagher. “She is the perfect person to lead our Department of Athletics into a new era of excellence, and I am thrilled to welcome her and her family to Pitt.”

