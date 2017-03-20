Pittsburgh To Join Cities’ Immigration Day Of Action

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Tuesday, Pittsburgh with join with other cities across the nation in “declaring solidarity with our immigrant families and asserting our welcoming values.”
The action is part of the Cities’ Immigration Day of Action, organized by by the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
A press release from Mayor Bill Peduto’s Office states, in part:
Pittsburgh fosters welcoming and safe communities for all its residents, regardless of who they are or from where they come. Immigrants and citizens live and work together in the same communities and neighborhoods, and the City wants to protect an atmosphere in which every child will be born in a healthy environment, all young people will have access to a quality education, and all residents continue to be able to contribute to the City’s economy.
Mayor Peduto will hold a press conference around 3 p.m., with support from community leaders, including UPMC, Thar Technologies, Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, Cuzamil Restaurant and Islamic Center of Pittsburgh.
