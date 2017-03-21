Anxiety Expert Says You Can Stop The Noise In Your Head

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – Anxiety expert Dr. Reid Wilson is author of the book “Stopping the Noise in Your Head” and is the director of the Anxiety Disorder Treatment Center in Chapel Hill and Durham, North Carolina.

He is also an Adjunct Associate Professor of Psychiatry the University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine.

Worry and anxiety are things that bother a lot of people and for some, it can be debilitating. However, Dr. Wilson says that worry is necessary.

“If we didn’t worry what would we do? How would you set the alarm for the morning? How would we finish the report we have to do? Worry is essential to our life. It just takes a life of its own and that’s when people get into trouble,” Dr. Wilson said during an interview on the “KDKA Morning News.”

Dr. Wilson says there are things he calls signals that enter your brain that will cause you worry, but also motivate you to get work done. He adds that when you start to constantly worry about work after it is done, that is when the signal you are receiving is just useless noise in your head.

Dr. Wilson says it is about “courage over comfort.”

“People who come in to see me; their stance is ‘I want to be confident. I want to get up and feel confident when I give this speech, that no one is going to see my hand shake.’ That’s unrealistic, I get that goal but initially, I got to be willing to give that speech whether my hands shake or not. That’s the stance of courage that gets you moving in the right direction,” says Dr. Wilson

For more information on Dr. Wilson and “Stopping the Noise in Your Head” visit www.Anxieties.com or www.noiseinyourhead.com

