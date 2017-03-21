WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Report: Butler Co. Officials Investigating 4-Year-Old Boy’s Death As ‘Suspicious’

March 21, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Bentley Miller, Brenda Waters, Butler County, Butler Township, Suspicious Death

BUTLER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Investigators in Butler County are calling the death of a 4-year-old boy “suspicious.”

According to the Butler Eagle, 4-year-old Bentley Miller was found unresponsive in a car in the parking lot at the Armco Credit Union in Pullman Square this morning.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene and reportedly performed CPR before the boy was rushed to Butler Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Butler Eagle reports that the Coroner’s Office is calling Miller’s death “suspicious.” They plan to perform on autopsy.

Investigators are looking for a suspect, according to the Butler Eagle.

Butler Township Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for Brenda Waters full report on this developing story at 6 p.m.

