Defective Part Prompts Recall Of 80,000 EpiPens

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four batches of EpiPens are being recalled because they may fail to activate or require increased force.

According to a statement, about 80,000 EpiPen 300 microgram adrenaline injection auto-injectors are being recalled worldwide.

The recall includes the following batch numbers: 5FA665, 5FA6651, 5FA6652, 5FA6653.

To date, there have been two reported cases of the EpiPens failing to work properly.

“The failure of the auto-injector to activate may result in patients not receiving the required dose of adrenaline, resulting in the worsening of symptoms of anaphylaxis or anaphylactic reactions, which could be life-threatening,” Mylan-owned Alphapharm said in a statement.

Those with affected devices should return it to their pharmacist, who will provide a replacement for free.

