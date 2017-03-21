EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Man Burns Down House, Kills 3 Pets While Using Matches To Exterminate Ants

March 21, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: Maine, Old Orchard Beach

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (KDKA) – A Maine man unintentionally burned down his house while trying to kill ants with matches over the weekend.

According to CBS affiliate WGME-TV, the incident happened on Saturday in Old Orchard Beach.

The 21-year-old man was reportedly trying to exterminate the ants when a match “ignited nearby combustibles, which then spread to the rest of the home.”

Two cats and a dog died in the fire. Meanwhile, the man suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia