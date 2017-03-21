Man Burns Down House, Kills 3 Pets While Using Matches To Exterminate Ants

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (KDKA) – A Maine man unintentionally burned down his house while trying to kill ants with matches over the weekend.
According to CBS affiliate WGME-TV, the incident happened on Saturday in Old Orchard Beach.
The 21-year-old man was reportedly trying to exterminate the ants when a match “ignited nearby combustibles, which then spread to the rest of the home.”
Two cats and a dog died in the fire. Meanwhile, the man suffered burns and smoke inhalation.
