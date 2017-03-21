EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Pittsburgh Pirates To Extend Safety Netting At PNC Park

March 21, 2017 11:49 AM
PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – The Pittsburgh Pirates say they are replacing and extending the safety netting at PNC Park in the interest of fan safety.

Officials say the new netting will be the same height as the previous netting, but will now extend to the end of each dugout.

During a question & answer session with season tickets holders Monday, the team says, “the new netting will be made of the most transpartent, knotless netting material possible and will have fewer vertical cables than the previous system. This should limit, if not eliminate, any sight line obstructions.”

Season ticket holders who are unhappy with the changes can contact their season ticket representative and work out possibly moving their seats.

You can also schedule an appointment with your representative to view sight lines from your seats.

Major League Baseball has not ordered the team to make the change, the team says they are being proactive in their decision.

