Sheriff: Woman Tried To Smuggle Meth To Inmate In Bible

March 21, 2017 7:50 AM
Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – Today’s Bible lesson: It’s a bad idea to use the good book to smuggle drugs into jail.

A Mississippi sheriff says the jail’s property officer noticed a bulge in the back cover of a Bible dropped off March 16 for an inmate convicted of methamphetamine trafficking.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal it held meth.

Johnson says 30-year-old Courtney Ford of Nettleton has been charged with possessing an illegal drug and trying to bring contraband into the jail. Her bond was set at $75,000.

He says 41-year-old Stephen Jason Estes of Plantersville had been asking where his Bible was.

Estes was sentenced last week to 40 years, with 34 years suspended. Johnson says he hopes the judge will now reverse the suspension.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

