Police Officer Attacked Inside Britain’s Parliament Building, Suspect Shot

LONDON (AP) – The leader of Britain’s House of Commons says a man attacked a police officer at Parliament and has been shot by police.

David Lidington says the Parliament complex is in lockdown.

Officials say a man with a knife attacked a police officer at Parliament and was shot by officers.

He says there are reports of further violent incidents nearby, and police say they have been called to a firearms incident on nearby Westminster Bridge.

London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain’s Parliament “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.”

Witnesses said a vehicle struck several people on the bridge, and photos showed a car plowed into railings.

“We were just walking up to the station and there was a loud bang and a guy, someone, crashed a car and took some pedestrians out,” witness Rick Longley said.

Longley told the Press Association that he saw a man stab a policeman outside Britain’s Parliament.

“A guy came past my right shoulder with a big knife and just started plunging it into the policeman,” he continued. “I have never seen anything like that. I just can’t believe what I just saw.”

The Commons’ speaker suspended the session as police responded to the incident.

Journalists at the Parliament building said they were told to stay in their offices.

The Press Association news agency reported that two people were seen lying within the grounds of Parliament.

The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. It is urging people to stay away from the area.

The U.S. State Department says it is closely monitoring the incident outside London’s Parliament and urged Americans in London to avoid the area.

“We stand ready to assist in any way the U.K. authorities would find helpful,” spokesman Mark Toner said.

He added that the U.S. Embassy in London is closely following the news and stands ready to help any affected Americans.

“Our hearts go out to those affected,” Toner said.

