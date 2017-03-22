Puppy Adopted After Having Metal Rod Lodged In His Head Removed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The puppy that was found with a metal rod lodged in his head in Bentleyville last month is getting a new home.

The terrier mix was brought to University Veterinary Specialists in McMurray where veterinarians operated on the little guy and successfully removed the five-inch metal rod.

Vets said the puppy’s recovery was “nothing short of a miracle” as the rod went through one eye, through the other eye socket and the front part of the brain.

After the surgery, vets said the pup would have vision in both eyes.

“He is going to live a normal, happy life,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rory Lubold said after the surgery.

That life begins now. University Veterinary Specialists said the dog was adopted this week.

Dino Lasalvia and his wife have made the puppy part of their family. Lasalvia is a retired state police corporal and is currently a school resource officer for the Burgettstown School District.

University Veterinary Specialists says the family has named the pup “Ola Kai,” which in Hawaiian means “survivor.” They are calling him Kai for short.

Hundreds of people applied to adopt Kai.

So, University Veterinary Specialists put out a note of thanks on Facebook:

“Thank you to everyone for the calls, letters, emails and more. We had hundreds of people apply to adopt this special pup, and we can’t express how grateful we are for offering him a loving home.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter