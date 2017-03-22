Steelers Hall Of Famer Joe Greene Would Have Said Goodbye To Antonio Brown

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) – Hall of Famer Mean Joe Greene, who is considered the greatest Steeler of all-time, shared some of his time with Cook and Poni on Wednesday to talk about his career, his new book and his thoughts on the state of the Pittsburgh Steelers and today’s NFL.

Greene, who calls himself “an old school” type of player, says he has real issues with the Facebook Live video that Antonio Brown shot after the Steelers’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoffs.

“I was very, very, very disappointed in the actions of our wide receiver, No. 84, at the end of the year,” Greene said. “Those types of actions can’t be tolerated.”

Greene not only thinks that the video was wrong, but also should have been reason enough not to bring him back with the biggest contract ever given to a wide receiver.

“My first thought was, I would have to say goodbye,” Greene added with a slight chuckle, “but that’s me.”

Greene did admit that the catch Antonio Brown made on Christmas Day to beat the rival Baltimore Ravens may have been one of the more outstanding plays in Steelers history, but then, two weeks later, something very different happened.

“How do we bridge between that play and that action two weeks later?” Greene said. “Well, I guess intelligent people wouldn’t throw out the baby out with the bathwater.”

He told the guys that he has the utmost respect for the Steelers franchise and those who lead it, and he accepts that they made a decision that they felt was in the best interest of the team, but still, it’s something that doesn’t sit well with a former player. An old-school former player.

He talked with the guys about his time playing with the Steelers, and how, despite the health concerns and the risks, he would have done it all over again.

Greene’s career is detailed in his new book, “Mean Joe Greene: Built by Football,” which is not like any other autobiography.

According to the book description, Greene “takes readers on an unprecedented tour of his life, exploring the people who influenced him and the events that shaped him.” The journey from a young man to a Super Bowl champion and football legend.

For more information on the book, click here.

Listen to the full interview here including Greene’s thoughts on the future of the NFL and whether he would let his grandchildren play football:

