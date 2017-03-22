EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Teen Pleads Guilty In 2014 Fatal Group Home Beating

March 22, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: Carrick, Circle C Group Home, Julie Grant, Malik Crosby, Nicholas Grant, Yusuf Shepard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A teenager has pleaded guilty in the fatal assault of a resident at a group home in Carrick.

Yusuf Shepard, 17, pleaded guilty to one count each of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and conspiracy.

The incident happened at the Circle C Group Home in January of 2014. Nicholas Grant, 16, was found unresponsive after being beaten with a vacuum cleaner hose.

He died in the hospital three days later.

Shepard will serve five to 10 years in prison. Following the prison sentence, he will also serve years probation.

Malik Crosby was also charged in the case and will face a non-jury trial in April.

