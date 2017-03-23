Former Mt. Pleasant Officer Accused Of Attempted Rape Facing More Charges

MT. PLEASANT (KDKA) — Already facing trial for attempted rape and suspended by his department, John Brown is once again in handcuffs with five more charges from multiple victims filed against him.
Brown is charged with multiple criminal counts including aggravated indecent assault.
State police say the suspended Mt. Pleasant Borough cop victimized multiple women in different parts of the state.
The latest accusations stem from alleged incidents in Erie County and Beaver County, to three others in both Allegheny County and Westmoreland County.
“He became sexually aggressive toward the female, demanding she comply, participate with sexual activity with him,” State Trooper Stephen Limani described the previous allegations in 2016. “He forced himself on her choked her and struck her,” Trooper Limani said.
The female victim in that case only able to escape when two friends showed up and took her from the scene. Brown was to face trial in August of this year on attempted rape charges stemming from that incident.
The District Attorney’s Office is asking for $100,000 straight cash bond on each of the five cases John Brown now faces.