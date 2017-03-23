WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Main Jury Picked In Murder Trial In Trooper Barracks Ambush

March 23, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: Alex Douglass, Bryon Dickson, Cpl. Bryon Dickson, Eric Frein, Pennsylvania State Police, Trooper Alex Douglass

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Twelve jurors have been selected in the trial of an anti-government survivalist charged in the 2014 ambush slaying of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys picked three jurors Thursday to complete the main panel and still have six alternates to select. The jury will weigh capital murder charges against 33-year-old Eric Frein.

Frein is charged with killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounding Trooper Alex Douglass in a late-night attack outside the Blooming Grove barracks in northeastern Pennsylvania. Frein led authorities on a 48-day manhunt in the Pocono Mountains before his capture by U.S. Marshals.

He could face a death sentence if he’s convicted.

Because of heavy pretrial publicity, jury selection has been taking place in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia