EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Defense To Begin In Trial Of Penn State’s Former President

March 23, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: Graham Spanier, Jerry Sandusky, Penn State, Penn State Sex Abuse Scandal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The defense is set to begin presenting its case in the criminal trial of Penn State’s former president.

Graham Spanier is accused of mishandling complaints that former football coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting boys.

Spanier is charged with two counts of child endangerment and one count of conspiracy, all felonies.

The third day of testimony is scheduled for Thursday.

The prosecution wrapped up its case Wednesday with testimony from two former high-ranking administrators, who until last week had faced the same charges.

Former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice president Gary Schultz pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

Spanier was forced out as president in 2011, shortly after Sandusky was charged with child molestation. He remains a tenured faculty member and denies any wrongdoing.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia