Philadelphia Officer Arrested Over Dog Found In Trash Bag

March 23, 2017 9:41 PM
Filed Under: Animal Cruelty, Officer Michael Long, Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Philadelphia police officer is accused of putting his adopted pit bull mix in a trash bag and dumping it at a park last fall.

Pennsylvania’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Officer Michael Long, an 11-year veteran of the force, was arrested Thursday on animal cruelty and related misdemeanor charges.

A passerby came upon the trash bag on Nov. 23 and noticed a dog’s head visible inside. Animal welfare officers took the emaciated animal to a shelter for medical care.

PSPCA says the female dog was microchipped, and a search of Long’s home turned up a sheet that matched one inside the trash bag.

The 3-year-old dog, now named Cranberry, has recovered and has been adopted.

The department says 33-year-old Long has been suspended with the intent to dismiss.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

