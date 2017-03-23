EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week Returns In April

March 23, 2017 8:51 PM
Filed Under: Beer, Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week is returning next month.

Dozens of local beers will be on tap at lots of events from April 21-30.

Some of the featured events this year include a brunch and burger beer pairing at Hop Farm Brewing in Lawrenceville, and a breakfast beer doughnut pairing and brunch at Pig Iron Public House in Cranberry.

To find a full list of events with dates, times and places, visit: http://pittsburghcraftbeerweek.com/

