Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week Returns In April

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week is returning next month.
Dozens of local beers will be on tap at lots of events from April 21-30.
Some of the featured events this year include a brunch and burger beer pairing at Hop Farm Brewing in Lawrenceville, and a breakfast beer doughnut pairing and brunch at Pig Iron Public House in Cranberry.
To find a full list of events with dates, times and places, visit: http://pittsburghcraftbeerweek.com/
