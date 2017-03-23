Sabres’ Ristolainen Suspended 3 Games For Hit On Guentzel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen has been suspended for three games for a vicious hit he delivered to Jake Guentzel on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Penguins’ 3-1 win on Tuesday.

Buffalo’s Rasmus Ristolainen suspended three games for interference on Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 23, 2017

As the Penguins were exiting their defensive zone, Ristolainen stepped up on Guentzel. As he did so, he turned and went back first into Guentzel.

Guentzel had his head down as he was looking to receive a pass from Sidney Crosby near the blue line. The puck was knocked down by Buffalo’s Zemgus Girgensons. As a result, it was nowhere near Guentzel when Ristolainen hit him.

He was assessed a five-minute major for interference as well as a game misconduct.

Guentzel suffered a concussion as a result of the hit.

Following Thursday’s practice, Ristolainen said he did not intend to injure Guentzel.

Ristolainen said he had no intent to injure Jake Guentzel on the hit. Said he anticipated the puck getting to him. — Joe Yerdon (@JoeYerdon) March 23, 2017

Meanwhile, the Penguins will be back in action tonight against the Ottawa Senators.

