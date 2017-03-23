WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Sabres’ Ristolainen Suspended 3 Games For Hit On Guentzel

By: Casey Shea March 23, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: Buffalo Sabres, Jake Guentzel, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Rasmus Ristolainen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen has been suspended for three games for a vicious hit he delivered to Jake Guentzel on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Penguins’ 3-1 win on Tuesday.

As the Penguins were exiting their defensive zone, Ristolainen stepped up on Guentzel. As he did so, he turned and went back first into Guentzel.

Guentzel had his head down as he was looking to receive a pass from Sidney Crosby near the blue line. The puck was knocked down by Buffalo’s Zemgus Girgensons. As a result, it was nowhere near Guentzel when Ristolainen hit him.

He was assessed a five-minute major for interference as well as a game misconduct.

Guentzel suffered a concussion as a result of the hit.

Following Thursday’s practice, Ristolainen said he did not intend to injure Guentzel.

Meanwhile, the Penguins will be back in action tonight against the Ottawa Senators.

