Crews Battle Fire In Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — Fire damaged a home in Murrysville on Friday evening.
The fire broke out just before 7:30 p.m. at a home along Route 22.
No injuries were reported.
However, traffic was tied up on Route 22 eastbound approaching Bekshire Drive because of all the emergency crews, vehicles and equipment brought in to fight the fire.
There’s no word on what sparked the blaze.
