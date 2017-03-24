EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Harbor Freight Might Owe You Money

March 24, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: Harbor Freight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you have bought tools from Harbor Freight in the past, you may be entitled to settlement funds.

Harbor Freight has settled a class-action lawsuit which could get customers up to 30 percent back on their purchases.

The lawsuit surrounded misleading sales prices.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

If you bought something at the store between Apr. 8, 2011 through Dec. 15, 2016, you may be entitled to receive benefits covered by the National Sale Price Settlement.

If you wish to submit a claim with the purchase receipts, follow this link to submit your claim, no later than Aug. 7.

Without a receipt, claims must be submitted by mail, also no later than Aug. 7.

Click here for more info.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia