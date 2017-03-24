Harbor Freight Might Owe You Money

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you have bought tools from Harbor Freight in the past, you may be entitled to settlement funds.
Harbor Freight has settled a class-action lawsuit which could get customers up to 30 percent back on their purchases.
The lawsuit surrounded misleading sales prices.
If you bought something at the store between Apr. 8, 2011 through Dec. 15, 2016, you may be entitled to receive benefits covered by the National Sale Price Settlement.
If you wish to submit a claim with the purchase receipts, follow this link to submit your claim, no later than Aug. 7.
Without a receipt, claims must be submitted by mail, also no later than Aug. 7.