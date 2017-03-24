EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Police: 16-Year-Old Girl’s Hair Set On Fire In Group Fight

March 24, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities in Philadelphia say two groups of teenage girls got into altercations that led to one of girl’s hair being set on fire.

Police say they broke up a fight between the rival cliques around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say a second brawl broke out a short time later near a SEPTA station.

Police say one teen lit another girl’s hair on fire with hair spray and a lighter. The 16-year-old victim was treated for burns on the back of her neck at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Police say both groups of girls go to a transitional school called Camelot Academy in Philadelphia. They are all between 13 and 16-years-old.

Investigators say several of the girls were taken into custody for questioning. An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia